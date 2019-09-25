Resources
Dana Frazer

Dana Frazer Obituary
Dana Frazer

Memphis, TN - Dana Frazer died peacefully on September 21, 2019 in Memphis, TN at the age of 64 after a long battle with early onset dementia. He is survived by his daughter Sarah, brothers Blane and Kirk and other close relatives including Barb and the Fogg family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Velma Frazer.

Dana was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He loved the Green Bay Packers and told everyone he met that he was not only a fan, but a proud team owner. Dana was a great cook and loved sharing his grilling and barbeque talents with his Chardonnay family. He loved his girls, friends and family. Dana was always there to lend a helping hand, tell a funny story and share a laugh.

A family funeral was held in Memphis at Grace St. Luke Episcopal Church. A celebration of life will be held in Green Bay at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Quail Ridge Assisted Living & Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for their amazing care of Dana in his last years and days. We are very appreciative of all of the care and compassion given to Dana and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
