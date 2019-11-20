|
|
DaNelle Hocking
Ashwaubenon - DaNelle Hocking, 38, Ashwaubenon, formerly of Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family, following a five-year battle with leukemia.
The daughter of Pat and Shirley (Karcz) Kapla was born just before midnight on December 11, 1980, in Ashwaubenon, and was a 1999 graduate of Ashwaubenon High School. She graduated from UW-LaCrosse in 2005, and then earned a double Master degree in education. On April 22, 2006, she married her high school sweetheart, Jared Hocking, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Ashwaubenon. Jared and DaNelle were together for 23 years.
DaNelle was a teacher at Pulaski Community Middle School, where she also was the head coach for the freshman and junior varsity girls softball teams. When she was no longer able to teach because of her health, she helped her cousin start their own small online business, Hope Clothing.
DaNelle's family meant the world to her. She was a person who believed in the motto: live for today, hope for tomorrow, and forget about yesterday. She took advantage of every moment she had to spend time with all of her loved ones. DaNelle enjoyed laughing and joking around the fire pit, as well as spending as much time as she could at the cottage.
Survivors include her husband, Jared; two children: Westen and Reegan Hocking, both at home; her parents: Pat and Shirley Kapla, Crandon; two sisters: Bobbi (Chandy) Bissonette, Crandon, and Billi (Chris) Vertz, Pulaski; her godparents: Jane Basten, Hobart and James Kapla, Pulaski; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kim and Debbie Hocking, Ashwaubenon; Jared's brother: Jason (Ashley) Hocking, Boston, MA; nieces and nephews: Carter and Kelsey, Easton and Morgan, and Cameron; aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at SS. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd. (Green Bay), Flintville, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Tuesday, November 26. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon at the church, Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank the medical staffs of Froedtert Hospital and Aurora Baycare Medical Center, and her family and friends who helped DaNelle and the family the past few days: Jason, Sara, Katie, Crystal, Bonnie, and Janice, and Jesse, Jenny, Dana, Kristin, Leslie, Staci, and Alissa.
The family requests NO FLOWERS PLEASE.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019