Daniel A. Bielefeldt
Green Bay - Daniel A. Bielefeldt, age 93, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 29, 1926, to the late Oscar and Lillian (Petersen) Bielefeldt in Green Bay. Daniel was a graduate of Green Bay West High School. He served his country in the U. S. Air Force.
Daniel loved watching the Packers and gardening. He was a former member of the Green Bay Yacht Club and enjoyed an occasional cocktail. He was an active member of the West Side Moravian Church. Daniel and his brother George were second generation owners of the family business, The White Store.
He is survived by three children, Robyn Marler, Susan (Jeff) Brandt, and Tom (Linda) Bielefeldt; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three stepchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; his first wife and the mother of his children Lois (Bellin) Bielefeldt; one stepson; his brother, George (Donna) Bielefeldt; and his sister Mary Ellen (Warren "Bud") Meadke.
Cremation has taken place at Lyndahl Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospice and the staff of Home Instead for their care and compassion for Daniel.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020