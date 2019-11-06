|
|
Daniel A. "Dan" Kabara
Pulaski - Daniel A. "Dan" Kabara, 75, passed away early Monday Morning, November 4, 2019 with his wife by his side, holding his hand. He was born on March 11, 1944, in Pulaski to Anton and Margaret (Swiechowski) Kabara.
Dan was born on his family's farm and lived there his entire life. He graduated from Pulaski High School, Class of 1962. Dan married Yvonne DeLain on October 19, 1968 at Assumption BVM Church in Pulaski. He farmed the family homestead until health issues forced him to retire.
Dan enjoyed playing cards, auctions, International tractors, riding his Gator, horse pulls, and rides in the country; but most of all he loved watching his grandkids sporting events and spending time with them.
Dan is survived by his wife, Yvonne; daughter, Beth (Troy) Rauwerdink and their children, Brenna, Alaina, Leigha and Garret; son, Christopher (fiancée, Bridget Vanden Bush) Kabara and his children Gabe and Luke Kabara, and Bridget's children, Trevor and Emilee Vanden Bush; his siblings, Richard (Irene) Kabara, Dorothy (John) Vollmer, Darlene (David) Blecha; brother-in-law, Arnold Christens; Kristy Szprejda, the mother of Gabe and Luke Kabara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Margaret Kabara; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Constant and Naomi DeLain; and sister-in-law, Donna Christens.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9; followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. with Deacon Jim Gauthier officiating. Burial will be in Assumption BFM Cemetery, Pulaski. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank relatives and friends who offered their help and support. The family also expresses their sincere gratitude to the hospitalist, Dr. Lee and the staff of Unity Hospice for their comfort and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019