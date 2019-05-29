Services
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Suring - Daniel A. Montague, age 92, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL, on October 27, 1926, to the late Daniel and Theresa (Trybul) Montague. Dan left school early to help on the family farm and then went on to proudly serve his country with the U.S. Army during WWII. On June 1, 1948, Dan married Carol Jenquin at Grace Lutheran Church and spent the next 60 years together before her passing in 2008.

Dan is survived by his daughters, Maureen (Richard) Heimerl and Susan Busch; siblings, Winnefred Ankebrant and Keith (Mary Ann) Jenquin; and a sister-in-law, Veryl (Roger) Novitski. He is further survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Montague; brother, George (Judy) Rank; and four brothers-in-law, Wally Ankebrant, Roger Novitski, Norbert Jenquin and Donald Jenquin.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow with American Legion Post 106 accompanying. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019
