I got to know Dan through the paper industry almost 33 years ago. Over that time we had the opportunity to work on a number of projects, and form a lifelong friendship. During his years at Fort Howard, Fort James, and then Georgia-Pacific he always handled himself professionally no matter what the situation, and always brought value. The same could be said for his personal life, even more so. Dan valued family and friends above all else.I am proud to say we were good friends; it was a privilege to know him, and I will miss him...he will be missed by all.

Ken Young

Friend