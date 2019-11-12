|
Daniel C. Kozlik
Little Suamico - Daniel C. Kozlik, 53, passed Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1966 to the late Alfred and Edith (Wettengel) Kozlik in Green Bay, WI. Dan graduated from West High School and married Mecho (Renard) Kozlik on July 22, 2000, in Little Suamico. He was a cabinet builder at De Pere Cabinet for several years. Dan cared very deeply for his wife and children and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. He was always willing to help and was the life of the party. Dan's bigger-than-life personality will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Mecho; daughters, Hannah, 16, and Nicole, 11; sisters, Judy (Gary) Clark and Jane Kozlik; mother-in-law, Cindy Renard and special friend Doug Phillips; brother-in-law, Shane Renard; nieces and nephews, Dan Clark, Zac Clark, Lauren Clark, Jonathan Taylor, Tristen Renard, Weston Renard and Maiya Renard. Other relatives and friends also survive.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Daniel's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Daniel's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the paramedics for their help and compassion shown toward Dan and his family during this time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019