Daniel C. Rose
Green Bay - Daniel Curtis Rose, age 65, loving father of Jamey (Danielle) and Stephanie (fiance Donald McIntyre); proud grandpa to Maximus and Addison Rose; dear brother to Paul Rose and the late Tina Larscheid; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews passed away on Sunday, July 28. Dan worked for the Green Bay Public School District for over 20 years. On September 29, 1978, he married the late Diane (DeBeukelar) Rose.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, from 10:00 a.m. until the Prayer Service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1542 Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 after the service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019