Daniel C. SchautManitowoc - Daniel Cyril Schaut, age 76, lost his battle with cancer July 7, 2020 peacefully at home. Dan was born May 18, 1944 in Lena, Wisconsin to the late Cyril Schaut and Alice (Schonfeld) Schaut. He attended Lena High School, graduating with the class of 1962.On August 20, 1966 Dan married Gloria McKenna at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Together, Dan and Gloria operated Schaut's Appaloosa Ranch for 50 years. The horse ranch started as a hobby but became a business when horses they raised were purchased by people from all over the world including Japan, Mexico, Costa Rica, Italy and Germany. Dan shared his love and equine knowledge as a Manitowoc County 4-H volunteer leader. He was a well-known and respected horseman, mentoring hundreds of new horse owners. His favorite pastime was traveling throughout Wisconsin with his family showing his champion horses, with his final competition over 50 years later.Dan founded and was an active member of several organizations for horsemen including Lakeshore Appaloosa Promoters, Northeastern Wisconsin Appaloosa Horse Club, Northeastern Wisconsin Pleasure Horse Association and Branch River Riders. Dan was a founding director of Horse-A-Rama, a local chartable organization, and was instrumental in building horse facilities at the Manitowoc County Expo Center.Dan worked at Country Gardens Canning Factory, Coleman; Hamilton Industries, Two Rivers, Mirro Aluminum Company, HMF Inc. and retired from Burger Boat Company, Manitowoc. He continued to be active in the Burger Boat retiree's group long after retirement. As a young man, he joined the Wisconsin National Guard, serving for eight years, was a longtime Manitowoc County Expo Board member and faithful member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.While Dan lost his battle with cancer, he recently celebrated the gift of life he received 20 years ago with a heart transplant. What a blessing this was from a young donor named Chris Gallagher. The gift of organ donation allowed him to see his grandchildren grow, and the family is forever grateful.Survivors include the love of his life, Gloria; two daughters and sons in law, Brenda (John) Krainik, De Pere and Lori (Brian) King, Oshkosh. Four grandchildren; Lauren and Matthew Krainik; Amanda and Cameron King. A sister, Sally Drewery, Green Bay. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and family friends.Dan was preceded in death by his parents Alice and Cyril, brothers in-law Dale Drewery and Ronald Klein, mother and father-in law Edna and Lyle Kurtz, and a nephew, Rick Klein.The family would like to thank the heart transplant surgeons and the cancer team at St. Luke's Medical Center for the years of care Dan received, the special care of the nurses during his hospital visits, and finally his Aurora Home Hospice nurses.Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Beck Goldbeck. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. There will be no luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being planned in Dan's memory. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.