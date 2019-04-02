|
Daniel Cannon
Green Bay - Daniel J. Cannon, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on February 2, 1953, to the late Donald and Lorraine (Marion) Cannon.
Dan enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to classic rock. Dan used to love spending many summers camping and fishing with his children. He taught them to have an appreciation for nature.
He is survived by his three children, Shane Costello, Shaunna (Robb) LaPlant, Brett Cannon (Lacey Stuebs), his girlfriend, Renee Charles, his brother, Pat Cannon and grandchildren.
According to Dan's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Simply Cremation is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019