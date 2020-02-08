Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Daniel Geurts


1952 - 2020
Daniel Geurts Obituary
Daniel Geurts

Silver Cliff - Daniel W Geurts, 67, Silver Cliff, was taken too soon and unexpectedly on February 6, 2020. He was born October 1, 1952 to the late Fred and Irene (Coenen) Geurts. Daniel graduated from Wrightstown High School, served two years in the Army as a military police officer and was a Crew Leader and welder at Tec Systems for 36 years.

On December 20, 1974, Daniel married Mary VanDeLoo at Holy Cross Church in Kaukauna.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed woodworking projects and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and friends and making memories with his grandchildren, while enjoying nature.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Tina (Jim) Leick and Shelly (Greg) Vissers; his grandchildren, Kearstin, Karissa, Brayden, Elizabeth, Ally, Olivia; step grandchildren Zach and Jon and his Godchildren, Scott Geurts, Adam Vosters and Sandy VanDeLoo.

Daniel is further survived by his siblings, Mary (Marvin) VanAsten, Bonnie (Ron) Schmidt, Jim (Robin) Geurts and Judy (Dennis) Brockman; his sisters- in- law Dianne Geurts, Vickie Geurts, Peggy (Mark) Lasee, Patti (Marv) Vosters, Diane (Craig) Sampson, Ann (Mike) Ryan; brothers-in-law, Al Lauterborn, Jack (Anne) VanDeLoo, Tom (Eileen Rueden) VanDeLoo, Paul (Molly) VanDeLoo, Dave (Tamara) VanDeLoo and Bob (Lisa) VanDeLoo and my nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his brothers, Roland, Richard, Jack, Marlin "Bud"; sisters, Arlene (Floyd) Huss, Shirley (James) Ambrosius, Beatrice Anthony and Joann Lauterborn; sister-in-law, Ardene Welhouse; his mother and father-in-law Robert and Della VandeLoo and a brother-in-law Dan Eiting.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth St., De Pere beginning at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A prayer service will take place at 7:00 pm. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to leave an online condolence for the Geurts family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -