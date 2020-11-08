Daniel J. Betzinger
Green Bay - Daniel Joseph Betzinger, 63, died peacefully at Odd Fellows Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family on November 7, 2020.
Born on September 30, 1957 in Oconto Falls, he is the son of Alex and Gerry (Kiefer) Betzinger.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Gloria; two children, Daniel (Kinsey) Betzinger of Caseyville, IL; Heather (Jeremy) Patz of Abrams; six grandchildren: Lydia, Emerson and Grayson Betzinger; Darian, Dawson and Dayton Patz; mother-in-law Agnes DeVillers; Sharon (Bruce) Meulemans; Marilyn (Duane) Buss; Kathleen (Charles) Crossman; Dawn Wisinski; Judith (Daniel) Hartlieb; Sandra (Mark) Jermolowicz; David (Stephanie) DeVillers; Debbie DeVillers. He is also survived by his mother Geraldine "Gerry" Betzinger; siblings, Darlene (Mike) Schoen, Eileen (Dave) Clark, Chris (Jeff) Wilson, Val (Dan) Bunnell, Nancy Betzinger, John Betzinger, Lori (Ollie) Perkins. He's further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay) from 9 am to 11 am. A memorial service will follow at 11 am. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
.