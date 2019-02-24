|
|
Daniel "Danny" J. Delebreau
HOWARD - Daniel "Danny" J. Delebreau, 60, Howard, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Daniel was born May 31, 1958 in Green Bay, WI to Joseph J. Sr. and Ernestine (Thiry) Delebreau. He graduated from Bay Port High School in 1977 and after graduation worked in the construction field until he retired. Danny had a very big heart and soul, and would help anyone. His hobbies included the love of woodworking, making bird houses and fishing. He had a knack for fixing just about anything. If he couldn't fix it, he was honest and would tell you. He loved the Green Bay Packers, watching football, old cowboy movies and old sitcoms. He loved to hang out with his buddies in his man cave. Most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his pride and joy, his daughter Jennifer Ann Van Ark (Groh), her husband John Van Ark and his two beautiful grandchildren Jonathan and Jorja; his mother Ernestine Delebreau; Sisters and Brothers: Judith Keyes, Peter (Sandy), Kathleen (Robert) Schultz, Susan (Robert) Cropsey, Linda (Michael) Pagel, Cheryl (John) Athey, Debra (Steve Childers) Walker, Steve (Julie), Keith, Christine, Kenny, Mary (Scott Erickson) Fletcher, Rob (Jennifer), and numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph J. Sr.; brothers, Joseph J. Jr. and Brian J.; niece Mariah J. Klein; brothers-in-law Daniel G. Smith Jr., Gary Keyes; grandparents Ernest and Lena (LaCrosse) Thiry and Theophile and Katherine (Sternard) and Veronica (Kuss) Delebreau; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call to celebrate Daniel's life at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane in Howard on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Avenue, (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Lane and Glendale Ave.), Howard at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his daughter Jennifer Van Ark's name at the funeral home. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019