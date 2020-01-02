Services
Daniel J. Dumas

Daniel J. Dumas Obituary
Daniel J. Dumas

Oconto Falls - Daniel J. Dumas, 73, Oconto Falls, died peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay surrounded by family, following complications from being exposed to Agent Orange during his military service.

Visitation will take place after 2pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 6pm Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Cremation will follow with burial to take place in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Stiles.

The Dumas family would like to thank the Bellin ICU staff for the care and concern shown Dan during their time together.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
