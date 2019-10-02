|
|
Daniel J. (Hoffy) Hoffman
Howard - Daniel J. Hoffman (Hoffy), age 69, of Howard passed away Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at home with his wife Amy and their snuggle buddy dog AJ by his side.
Dan was born June 21, 1950 in Manitowoc to the late John and Angeline (Brotski) Hoffman. Dan was employed at UPS as a driver for 28 years. Dan also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Townline & Anduzzi's in Howard.
Dan is survived by his wife, Amy (Van Vuren) Hoffman, his daughter, Niki Giuliani (Amanda Swade) Green Bay; three sisters, Elaine Brefczynski, Manitowoc; Janice (Gary) Brunig, Two Rivers; Sue (Jim) Coulson, Manitowoc. Brother-in-laws, Clyde Van Vuren (Terri Lewis), Shawano; Dirk (Sharon) Van Vuren, Howard; three step-sons, Chad (Carmen) Ashmann, Kaukauna; Devon (Deanna) Ashmann, Howard; Derek (Ashley) Ashmann, Howard; Grandchildren, Bayze and Lux Giuliani, Aaliyah and Trinity Ashmann, Tenley Ashmann and baby brother Denver due in March; along with four nieces and a nephew.
Dan is preceded in death by, daughter-in-law, Heather Gospodarek, brother-in-law, Mike Brefczynski, mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Lee Van Vuren, sister-in-laws Linda Ballard, Jill Gleiss and Mary Van Vuren.
A special thank you to Dan's Health Care Team at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Radiation Therapy and Aurora at Home Hospice Team Jessica, Carri and Stefanie. Dan's positive & upbeat attitude during this journey was above all. He will truly be missed by many.
A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at Green Bay Community Church, Green Bay WI, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please use the back entrance of church located off of Community Way. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019