Daniel J Ratajczak Sr
Luxemburg - Daniel J. Ratajczak Sr., 88, of Luxemburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1932 in Kewaunee to the late Andrew and Sophie (Blohowiak) Ratajczak. He married Carol DuBois on May 7, 1960 at St. Martin, Church in Tonet, Wisconsin.
Dan was proud to have served his country in the army from January 1953 with Company C 42nd Armored Infantry Battalion until his honorable discharge in January 1961. He became a member of the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262 in Luxemburg. Prior to and upon his return, he continued in the family tradition as a cheese maker.
Dan enjoyed playing cards, cutting lawn, riding on his mule, taking bus trips and helping out at 141 Speedway. He took special joy in cleaning the slabs with the bob cat before each race day. Dan also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren tinkering around the work shop and out in the woods.
Survivors include children Leigh Ann (Layne) Kelley ,Menomonie, WI; Dawn (John) March ,Stevens Point; Dan Jr. (Angie) Ratajczak, Luxemburg; Jeanette Ratajczak, special friend Chris Deprey, Dyckesville; Scott Ratajczak, Kewaunee; sisters- Dolores Lemens and Clara DeJardin, both of Luxemburg; sisters-in-law, Nona "Kitty" Ratajczak, Green Bay; Marie (Matt) Schweiner, Denmark; brothers-in-law Jim (Nancy) DuBois, Luxemburg; Richard DuBois, DePere; Seven grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan), Tyler, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew, Andrew (fiancé Emma), Rebecca, special friend Josh, along with many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol, of 59 ½ years, his parents, Andrew and Sophie Ratajczak, sister Mary, brother George, mother-in-law and father-in-law Henry and Phoebe Dubois, brothers in-law Wilbert Steinhorst, Lyle Lemens, Joseph DeJardin, Jerry Retzlaff, Harold DuBois, Gerald DuBois, Henry DuBois Jr.; sisters-in-law, Anna DuBois, Germaine (Jonet-Marchant) Ratajczak, Linda DuBois; son-in-law Jim Graetz along with his beloved pets, Sandy and Deigo.
A special thank you goes out to close friends, Shirley and Cletus.
Per Dan's wished he will be cremated. Final resting place will be the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. Full military rites with the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262, Luxemburg.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Dan's name. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of his life will be planned for the spring/summer 2021.
