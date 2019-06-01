Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church-Dyckesville,
N8726 County Line Rd,
Luxemburg, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church-Dyckesville,
N8726 County Line Rd
Luxemburg, WI
View Map
Daniel J. Ver Haagh Obituary
Green Bay - Daniel J. Ver Haagh, 71, Town of Scott, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 14, 1947 in De Pere to Francis and Katherine (Kolb) Ver Haagh. On November 21, 1970 Daniel married Mary (DeGroot) at St. Phillips Church in Green Bay.

Daniel was a family man. He lived his life for his family and in the service of others. Daniel worked hard no matter the task. He was a builder and an outdoorsman. A great deal of his life was spent working marine construction around the great lakes and traveling with his family. This coupled his love of family and the water. Daniel was a long-time member of Holy Cross Parish and St. Louis Church and was also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Daniel is survived by his wife Mary; 3 children: Krystabelle (Bryan) Monfils, Michael (Pamela) Ver Haag; and Nicholas (Heather) VerHaagh; and his 9 grandchildren: Jonas, Elijah, Leopold, Ian, Amelie, Victoria, Charlotte, Easton, and Henry. He is further survived by his brother Jim Ver Haagh, sister Jean Weaver; sister-in-law: Pat (Jim Crumley) DeGroot; brothers-in-law: Mike (Judith) DeGroot, and Paul (Sue) DeGroot; sisters-in-law: Jacky DeGroot, Terry Ver Haagh and Barb Ver Haagh; Zefe and Blanca Zuniga and their children Jason and Jacqueline; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Venus; son Andrew; brothers Wayne Ver Haagh and Cork Ver Haagh; his in-laws Lloyd, and Martha DeGroot; and brother in-law Jim DeGroot.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church-Dyckesville, N8726 County Line Rd, Luxemburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM. with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.

Without question, the family wishes to thank Ellen Mommaerts and all of those that have supported Daniel and his family through this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2019
