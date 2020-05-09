|
|
Daniel John Marquardt
Green Bay - Daniel John Marquardt, 37, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1982, to John Marquardt and Linda (Ainsworth) Marquardt. Dan graduated from Preble High School in 2001, and received a degree in HVAC from NWTC in 2003. Dan worked many years in the HVAC business and also at the restaurant Three Three Five.
Dan loved his work, but felt his biggest and best accomplishment in life was being a Dad to his twin children, Owen and Izzebel. He would always say how proud he was of them and would beam with pride.
Dan was an avid sports fan. He played soccer from the age of 6 to 18 and then became a volunteer soccer coach for numerous years. He also played on the Preble High School football team. On Sundays, he loved watching NASCAR and the Packers, a proud shareholder of his favorite team. He also enjoyed playing league pool. Dan had a love of the Mustang car, just like his Dad, and has a large collection of Mustang model cars and other Mustang memorabilia.
Dan was a very caring person and would always help others in need, and because of his giving nature, he has saved many lives by being an organ donor.
He is survived by the love of his life, Tara Moore, beloved twin children, son Owen and daughter Izzebel; mother, Linda Marquardt (special friend, Paul Rudie); father, John (Twila) Marquardt; brother, Corey (Elizabeth) Stamps; sister, Cyndee Conard; his grandfather, Kenneth Marquardt; nieces, Aliyah and Abrielle Stamps, Cheyanne Feuerstein; nephew, Cody Conard; Tara's son, Tyler Berna; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Marquardt; grandmother, Elray Ainsworth; grandfather, George Ainsworth; grandmother, Marlene Marquardt; grandfather, DeForrest Morrow and grandmother, Donna Morrow.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time when we are all able to gather and celebrate Dan's life. Since it is not possible to gather at this time, we welcome you to send any cards to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54302 or messages of condolence to www.prokowall.com. Please put ATT: Marquardt Family on the lower left corner of the envelope and include your name and return address for it to be forwarded to family from the funeral home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established to benefit Daniel's children.
The family would like to thank the Bellevue EMS/Fire Department, the ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Baycare, and especially his nurses, Jenny and Paula for the wonderful care that was given to Dan. Also, a heartfelt thank you to our families and friends who have supported and helped us during this difficult time. We love and cherish each and every one of you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 9 to May 11, 2020