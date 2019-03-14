|
Daniel John Schmitz
Surfside - Daniel John Schmitz, 63, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, at his retirement home in Surfside, SC. He was born June 13, 1955, in Green Bay to John Edward Schmitz and Carol Jean Schmitz of Suamico. Daniel graduated from Bay Port High School in 1973 and served in the National Guard. He retired after a successful career with the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 400. As a superintendent, Daniel traveled nationally, residing in various states overseeing major corporate projects. He loved the outdoors and immersed himself in a lifetime of gardening, hunting, fishing, and deer hunting.
He is survived by his children, Wesley (Jessica) Kimps of Howard, and Dana (Ben Erickson) Schmitz of Green Bay, and grandchildren Cooper and Camden Kimps. Also by his mother, Carol Jean Schmitz and siblings Cathleen (Jay) Hussong, Suamico; Thomas (Sandra) Schmitz, Surfside Beach, SC; James (Deb) Schmitz, Hortonville; Roger(Dawn) Schmitz, Suamico; Nancy (Kip) Ritchie, Pewaukee; Ann Marie (George) Terlion, Muskego. And many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Schmitz.
A memorial service honoring Daniel's life will be held as soon as arrangements are finalized.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019