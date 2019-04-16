Daniel K. McKee



Green Bay - Surrounded by his family, Daniel K. McKee passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 64 following a valiant 39-year battle with Parkinson's disease that demonstrated nothing short of resilience and strength. He taught many of us what it means to live and to smile through the ups and downs of life.



Dan was born in 1954 to Richard C. McKee and Noreen D. (Knapmiller) McKee in Green Bay. Dan met the love of his life while attending West High School. Janet K. Wengrzyn (Jan) and Dan quickly became high school sweethearts and married on July 6, 1973.



In 1974 he obtained his technical diploma in diesel mechanics from NWTI. He worked as an industrial mechanic for a local lumber company, Amerhart Ltd. He became so well regarded for fixing forklifts, semi-trucks, and essentially anything with an engine that he became known as "Doc" by his coworkers.



In 1979, Dan was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the unprecedented age of 25. As a testament to his great spirit and love of life and family, Dan continued to live a full life, including working for 21 years in a physically demanding job, after his diagnosis. Dan defied all odds, and in doing so, became a teacher to family and friends about how to live and how to never give up. Even in dying, he taught us about grace, dignity, and determination. His family cherishes the amazing example that Dan was to everyone who knew him. A deeply charismatic man, his sense of humor and wisdom were gifts to all who met him.



Dan's hobbies included playing sports, especially racquetball and golf. An avid fisherman and hunter, Dan spent decades pursuing these activities with family and friends. Prior to retirement, Dan enjoyed fixing cars, giving his time generously to family and friends. After retirement, Dan enjoyed traveling with his family. Dan is well known for his life-long love of the Packers (including attending the Ice Bowl at age 12) and rock and roll musician, Joan Jett.



Dan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jan McKee; daughters, Chrissy (Brian) Magnuson of Green Bay and Brenda (William) del Moral of Madison; brother, Tom (Vicki) McKee; sisters, Mary (Dean) Wiskow, Darlene McKee, Aimee (Matt) Mandich; brother-in-law, Jim Nichols; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Buddy. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Jr; and sister, Maxine Nichols.



Dan's family would like to thank Dr. Karen Blindauer at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Suraj Arora at Aurora Baycare, and the team at Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Mary and Jessica, for their excellent care.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 4:00 pm until the Wake Service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Church of the Annunciation, 401 Gray Street, from 11:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating. Interment will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Lyndahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared on Dan's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary