Daniel Kadulski
Green Bay - Daniel Kadulski, 66, died Saturday June 22, 2019 unexpectedly of a heart attack.
He was born in Niagara, WI on August 21, 1952. He received a football scholarship to attend St. Norbert College where he received his degree in Elementary Education in 1974.
As an educator, he was employed in the East De Pere School District from 1974 until his retirement in 2009. It is there that he met the love of his life, Jane Weinfurtner. They were married on December 27, 1980 at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church on the campus of St. Norbert College.
Dan's greatest joy was his family. He affectionately referred to Jane as his "Bride and Joy." They were blessed with two sons, Brennan in 1987 and Austin in 1995. He was proud of the outstanding men they have become. The qualities he possessed live on through them. He led by example.
Although he retired from education, his passion for teaching and sharing his knowledge continued daily in a variety of ways. He saw everything as a teaching opportunity.
He was a gifted woodworker and many were the recipients of his creations. His signature on each piece was, "Handcrafted by Daniel Kadulski," along with an embedded penny indicating the year the project was completed.
Dan's passions were many. He and the boys camped and skied, with Colorado being one of their favorite destinations. Dan and Jane enjoyed extensive travel especially exploring all that the state of Wisconsin has to offer. Their beautiful yard is a reflection of their passion for gardening together. Dan was an avid sports fan at all levels, even traveling to attend a variety of events to support local teams. He was proud to be a Packers season ticket holder.
Dan is survived by his wife, Jane, and his son, Brennan (significant other, Rebekah Moore) of Lakewood, CO and Austin (significant other, Amanda Marx) of Menomonee Falls, WI.
Dan is also survived by siblings-in-law, Alice (David) Katz and Carol (Perry) Voshage, and Phillip (Carol) Weinfurtner.
His beloved nieces and nephews include Ben Katz, Becca (Eric Wanless) Katz, Bryan (Heather) James, Adam (Marie) James, Chelsea (Will) Hartmann, Kyle (significant other, Kerry Zynda) Weinfurtner. Cherished great nieces and nephew include Ila, Ava, Clara, Alex, Brenna, and Felicia.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Robert and Ann (Brennan) Weinfurtner.
A private family service was held. A public visitation will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Kadulski family.
No flowers, please. The family will be donating memorial funds to the and local educational causes near and dear to Dan.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019