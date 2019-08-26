|
Daniel Leo DuBois, 88, of Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by parents, Sylverius and Blanch DuBois, wife JoAnn (Ausloos) DuBois, brother Merlyn DuBois and sisters, Lyndola (Harold) Blakely and Olene (Leo) Rhody.
Dan is survived by one sister JoAnn Blomdahl, Colorado Springs, his six children: Julie (Jeff) Jantsch of Bellingham, WA.; Denise (Bernie) Conner, Crivitz, WI.; Amy (David Riva) DuBois, Sturgeon Bay, WI.; Daniel (Donna) DuBois, Noblesville, IN.; Richard (Renee Ling) DuBois,Green Bay; James (Terrie) DuBois, Green Bay; Sixteen grandchildren, Savannah, Sydney(Jantsch), Nick, Chris, Devon(Conner), Bayliegh (Amy DuBois), Daniel, Kelsey, Bennet, Christian(Dan DuBois II), Madilyn (Richard DuBois), Alex, Adam, Chris, Alicia, Aaron(James DuBois) and four great-grandchildren: Macie (Nick Conner), Chase and Ella (Alex DuBois/Vandehei), Hayden (Aaron VanLanen) with the fifth on it's way (Nick Conner).
Born August 15, 1931 in Perryville, Mo. Daniel's family moved to Denver, CO where he grew up and graduated from St Frances de Sales Catholic School. Dan joined the Air Force Reserves in Denver and served as a "gunner" mechanic in England during the period of the Korean War. JoAnn had moved to Denver to work as a secretary for a law firm and that is when he met the love of his life. Dan and JoAnn returned to Green Bay in 1954 to marry, he said she was the best thing that ever happened to him. Dan received his Technical degree in Business/Accounting in Green Bay.
Growing up in Colorado, as a young boy Dan loved to climb mountains and dig caves. These adventures grew into helping his children build snow forts and exploring caves in other parts of the country which his children loved. He was adventurous in his love of life and the outdoors. Among some of his favorite hobbies were downhill skiing, scuba diving, camping (in the families "cramper"), sailing, boating, hiking, fishing. He traveled the world with JoAnn and shared it all with his family. He lived his life to its fullest, loved his friends, was modest and humble, happy go lucky, worked and played hard. He enjoyed morel mushroom hunting and shared his coveted secrets with only a select few. He loved looking out on the waters of Green Bay and enjoyed his "diamonds on the water" moments, listening to the seagulls, surf of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach, FL, and thunderstorms on the Bay.
Dan and his wife JoAnn were natural entrepreneurs. Together they opened DuBois Formalwear (originally DuBois Tuxedo Shop) in 1955 then added the Bridal Chateau in 1974. Currently DuBois Formalwear is celebrating its 65th year in business, in its 2nd generation. Dan also had a passion for his service to the Knights of Columbus and with the Jaycee's. Dan had a deep love for the Green Bay Packers and attended every game possible. "Go Pack Go" !! Dan and JoAnn lived most of their lives in Green Bay before moving to Dyckesville, Wi to enjoy retirement living "on the bay" during the summer months then New Smyrna Beach, Florida in winter. Dan and JoAnn enjoyed playing tennis at the Western Racquet Club with their friends for many years. Together they supported Toys for Tots, March of Dimes, Leukemia Foundation, Make A Wish foundation and always supported our cherished Veterans.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29th from 9:00AM to 11:00 at St Louis Catholic Parish. Service to be Thursday, August 29th at 11:00AM at St Louis Catholic Parish, N8726 County Line Road, Luxemburg, Wi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Alan Garner and the medical team at Aurora Medical Center in Green Bay for their compassion and kindness at this very difficult time.
