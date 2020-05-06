Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Vandermuse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. (Hoss) Vandermuse


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel L. (Hoss) Vandermuse Obituary
Daniel L. (Hoss) Vandermuse

Green Bay - Daniel L. Vandermuse, (Hoss), 61, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born December 7, 1958, in Green Bay, son of the late Arthur and Donna (Malcore) Vandermuse. Daniel graduated from Green Bay Preble. He started driving school bus at the age of 18 when he would drive bus before school and after. He later got a job with Green Bay city transit, driving bus in the community for many years. He loved driving bus for the Preble girls volleyball and basketball teams. Daniel later worked for Gregare Racing.

He was an avid stock car racing fan; he loved going to the races. Daniel enjoyed sitting outside after supper in the summer spending time with family and neighbors. He also liked to feed the seagulls at the Wildlife Sanctuary, go up north to the Backwoods Bar, deer hunting with buddies, taking drives, watching his cousins sporting events, and going on motorcycle runs.

Survivors include his sister, Linda (John) Cleereman, Green Bay; brother, Dallas Vandermuse, Green Bay; family dog and Daniel's co-pilot, BJ; and other family and friends.

Services will be held at a safer time. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -