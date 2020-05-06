|
Daniel L. (Hoss) Vandermuse
Green Bay - Daniel L. Vandermuse, (Hoss), 61, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born December 7, 1958, in Green Bay, son of the late Arthur and Donna (Malcore) Vandermuse. Daniel graduated from Green Bay Preble. He started driving school bus at the age of 18 when he would drive bus before school and after. He later got a job with Green Bay city transit, driving bus in the community for many years. He loved driving bus for the Preble girls volleyball and basketball teams. Daniel later worked for Gregare Racing.
He was an avid stock car racing fan; he loved going to the races. Daniel enjoyed sitting outside after supper in the summer spending time with family and neighbors. He also liked to feed the seagulls at the Wildlife Sanctuary, go up north to the Backwoods Bar, deer hunting with buddies, taking drives, watching his cousins sporting events, and going on motorcycle runs.
Survivors include his sister, Linda (John) Cleereman, Green Bay; brother, Dallas Vandermuse, Green Bay; family dog and Daniel's co-pilot, BJ; and other family and friends.
Services will be held at a safer time. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020