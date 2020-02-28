|
Daniel "Danny" Mocarski
Green Bay - Daniel, "Danny", Mocarski died unexpectedly at home on February 23, 2020. Dan was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on May 14, 1964 to the late Stanley and Shirley Mocarski.
Danny resided in Green Bay for most of his life where he was known and loved by many. He had an ever-present smile and willingness to engage in conversation with anybody. He graduated from Green Bay West High School followed by years of dedicated service at Walmart and Goodwill. Danny loved his independence-the Green Bay bus system was his lifeline to the city. Dan was the ultimate sports fan who was known for his kind heart, gentle spirit and joy for life. He participated for many years in the Aspiro basketball league and in his younger years was a participant in the Special Olympics. Dan rooted for the Packers on most Sundays, but his loyalties ultimately lied with the Miami Dolphins and his favorite, Dan Marino. Although he faced many challenges throughout his life, he never complained, was filled with gratitude, and served as a role model for those who had the privilege to know him. Danny definitely lived his life to the fullest!
Danny is survived by his brother, Jay Mocarski (Tammy) of De Pere and their sons: Mason, Spencer, Cooper, Griffin, his brother, Steve (Sue) of Atlanta, GA and their children: Shannon, Sean, Brian, and sister, Jill of Milwaukee and her two daughters, Katie and Emma. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, and father, Stanley as well as his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather and maternal grandmother, Della Weeks, who was very special in Danny's life.
His life will be celebrated at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 PM. A prayer service will follow at 6:30 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020