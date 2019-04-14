Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Sepia Chapel
3562 Finger Road
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
The Sepia Chapel
3562 Finger Road
Daniel Olejniczak Obituary
Daniel Olejniczak

Green Bay - Daniel G. Olejniczak, 63, Green Bay passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Daniel was born on October 11, 1955, in Green Bay the son of Ervin and Mary (Belonger) Olejniczak. On February 14, 1975 he married the former Judie DeBaere. Dan had a knack for fixing things and was truly a jack of all trades and was never afraid to tackle a project whether big or small. He loved being outdoors and always enjoyed a good campfire. Dan loved tattoos and considered his body an open canvas.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Judie, 2 children Samantha and Joshua, 2 grandchildren Kieran, Lucian, his mother Mary, one sister Madonna, and one brother William. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin and two brothers.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Sepia Chapel, 3562 Finger Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Mark Gungor officiating. The family would like to offer a special word of thanks and appreciation to the 4th floor staff of Bellin Hospital and the Bellin Cancer Team for all of their wonderful care and compassion shown to Dan. Also, a special thank you to Unity Hospice, for all of your loving care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
