Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 St. Matthew Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 St. Matthew Street
Daniel P. "Dan" Kohlbeck


1952 - 2019
Green Bay - Daniel P. "Dan" Kohlbeck, 67, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born August 3, 1952, in Green Bay to Harold and Marion Kohlbeck.

Dan was a graduate of Premontre High School, Class of 1970. On February 12, 1983, he married Mary Schaetz at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. Dan worked for Prange's in the warehouse for fifteen years until they went out of business, and later for Shopko as a warehouse supervisor until his retirement. Dan loved sports. He enjoyed watching football, hockey, basketball, golf, NASCAR, baseball, and went with Mary to Brewers games. His grandkids were a big part of his life and loved playing with them and babysitting them.

Dan is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Jessica (Joe) Maroszek; Justin Kohlbeck; his grandchildren, Jack, Sophie, Owen, and Anna; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, David Schaetz, Barb (Glen) Bersie, Ann (Todd) Heraly; and other relatives and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Friends may also call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street, on Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the church, with the Rev. Patrick Gawrylewski O.F.M. officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be sent to the Kohlbeck family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
