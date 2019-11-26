|
|
Daniel Pawelczyk
Green Bay - Daniel Guy Pawelczyk, 67, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. His passing ended a nearly seven-year battle with lung cancer.
Dan was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on February 18th, 1952, the youngest of four sons born to Adam and Regina (Zima) Pawelczyk. He lived his entire childhood in Krakow, Wisconsin. He was a 1970 graduate of Pulaski High School. Dan then served in the United States Coast Guard from October 1970 to October 1974.
In 1978 Dan began his nearly forty-year truck driving career. He drove for a number of Green Bay area companies as an over-the-road driver until 1999. He then drove for Mills Fleet Farm in Appleton until his retirement in 2017. He greatly enjoyed his life's work, the freedom of the highway and the peace and pleasure of viewing the beauty of God's creation, all from his cab. Dan become a believer of the true gospel of salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ over 20 years ago.
Dan enjoyed Major League Baseball. He said baseball is a game much like life itself in that being humble in victory and gracious in defeat will bring great gain. He loved Wisconsin for its natural beauty and its generous share of Polish culture.
Dan was preceded in death by his late wife, Susan (Karcz) Pawelczyk; parents, Adam and Regina (Zima) Pawelczyk; son, Kyle; brother, Gerald; as well as many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Diana Pawelczyk of Fort Myers, FL; son, Ryan Pawelczyk of Richmond, MO; two daughters, Jill Carlson (Tony) of Waukesha, WI and Dana Cleveland of Green Bay, WI; stepdaughter, Jessica Fletcher of Windsor Lock, CT; two brothers, Thomas Powell (Connie) of Bayfield, WI, and Michael Pawelczyk, (Bernie) of Hortonville, WI; his sister-in-law, Pat Gwidt as well as eight grandchildren; Ava, Redd, Judd and Penn Cleveland; Abby, Blake and Brady Carlson and Scarlett Campbell.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with services and lunch to follow on December 7, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th Street, De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019