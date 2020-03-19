|
|
Daniel R. "Dan" Cleven
Green Bay - Daniel R. "Dan" Cleven, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1939, in Oneida to Christ and Frances (Vercauteren) Cleven.
Dan attended Seymour High School. His first job was at Green Bay Packaging. He then worked for 17 years at Bur Wholesale, and later for Pella Windows before his retirement.
In his younger years, Dan enjoyed playing on fast pitch softball leagues. He was a lifelong Packer fan and also enjoyed watching the Brewers. Deer hunting weekends were always something to look forward to, especially when it was with his son, Craig and friends, Jerry Fannin and Butch Houska. The times he cherished most were those spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dan enjoyed going to his grandson, Isaiah's football games and going weekly to Goodwill to find treasures. He also loved Johnny Cash. Dan had a very dry sense of humor and liked to tease everyone. He always had a story to tell.
Dan is survived by his children, Annette Cleven-Gray, Craig Cleven, and Jeannine Jordan; grandchildren, Aja (Amanda Wysocki) Gray, Jaleesa Gray, Isaiah Gray and Lucas Jordan; great-grandchildren, McKino Coburn-Gray, Jaeana Huggard, and Everly Huggard; brother-in-law, Carl Wagner, sisters-in-law, Joyce and Jane Cleven; a very special friend, Jeanne Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Lloyd (Rita) Cleven, Dorothy (John) Heezen, Gerald Cleven, David Cleven, Jeanette VanLanen, Joan Wagner, William Cleven and Jack Cleven; and son-in-law, Gregory Gray.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially Christina who was his nurse; the staff at Crossroads Nursing Home; especially Karen, Jule and Julie for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020