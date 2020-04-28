|
|
Daniel Robert Steinberger
SUAMICO - Daniel Robert Steinberger, 55 of Suamico, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.
He was born on March 2nd, 1965 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of Robert Jacob and Judith Ann (Reynolds) Steinberger. Daniel was a graduate of Bay Port High School, class of 1983. On June 26, 2009 he married Ann (Schott) Steinberger in Green Bay.
Daniel worked most of his life in the family Business - Steinberger Machine and Tool Inc. as a Machinist and CNC Programmer. He was a perpetual member of Washington Lodge 21 Free and Accepted Masons, and also Beja Shrine and volunteered his time to drive children to the Shriner Hospital.
Daniel always found a way to overcome the many trials and tribulations that entered his life. He enjoyed the outdoors, being on the water, fishing, boating, hunting, snowmobiling, working in the garage with friends and his hot rods.
Daniel is survived by his wife Ann (Schott) Steinberger and step sons Robert and David Sabatka; parents Robert and Judith (Reynolds) Steinberger, Sturgeon Bay; sisters Brenda LuMaye, Kewaunee and Cynthia (Dan) LuMaye, Shawano; niece and nephews Elliot, Elisha and Evan LuMaye and other relatives and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Lucy Steinberger, Ervin and June Reynolds and his father-in-law Robert Schott.
Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Dan will be missed by all, family, friends, neighbors, and his dog Cara. The family would like to thank his neighbors for their kindness and a special thank you to Robert and Bonnie Vanderleest for always being there for Dan.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020