Daniel Rosenberg Jr.
Daniel Rosenberg Jr.

LITTLE SUAMICO - Daniel Rosenberg Jr., 93, Little Suamico passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. He was born in Chase, WI on June 10, 1927 to the late Daniel and Mary (Belongia) Rosenberg Sr. Daniel married Merle Woodworth on June 12, 1954 and she preceded him in death in 2008. He was employed as a machinist at Procter & Gamble and loved to fish.

Survivors include his children, Darryl Woodworth; Pepper (Jerry) Davis; Rick Rosenberg; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his wife Merle and his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, no service is scheduled at this time. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

The family extends special thanks to Dwayne and Pat Rosenberg, the staff at Unity Hospice and Bellin Hospital.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
