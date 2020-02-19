|
|
Daniel Smits
Rockland - Daniel William Smits (64), Town of Rockland, passed away February 18th, 2020 due to complications from a stroke he suffered on January 18th, 2020.
Dan was born November 10, 1955 in Green Bay, WI. Son of Omer L. and Eunice (Gossen) Smits. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Town of Rockland with 11 siblings. Dan graduated in 1974 from Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere.
Dan married Janet (Krcma) Smits in Denmark, WI on June 23, 1978. Together they had two beautiful children, Jeremy and Ashley. Dan and Janet owned and operated their own dairy farm until 1995.
After high school Dan worked for Valley Cabinet building custom cabinets. After moving to the farm, Dan continued making custom cabinets on his own. He also worked at several other jobs, but his true calling, after getting out of farming, was as a sprayer in the farming community. Talking to the farmers to understand what they need was what Dan liked best. Dan began his Applicator work with the Denmark Co-op, and had been an Applicator with Country Visions Co-op in Wrightstown for the last 7.5 years, working right up until his stroke. Dan was proud of the work he did. His work family at Country Visions made the long hours and intense 'busy season' a team effort.
Dan also ran a small family horse boarding stable at his home property in the Town of Rockland. The stable is where he met Jan Bogren, the love of his life. Dan married Jan on September 7th, 2005 and he gained another loving daughter, Skyler Marie Jensen.
Dan's favorite hobby was any project involving his John Deere tractor. Dan could work magic with any piece of farming equipment, but his tractors were his pride and joy. Dan had participated in showing cows as a youth at the Brown County Fair, and when Skyler began to bring her horse to the fair, Dan took over the job of working the horse arena. Even after Skyler graduated, Dan continued his volunteer work, bringing his tractor to the fairgrounds for the week in support of the horse arena and other tasks. Dan was always ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed.
Dan is survived by his wife Jan, his children Jeremy (Annette) Smits, Ashley (Erich) Rusch and Skyler Jensen. He has three grandchildren: Mackenzie and Austin Smits, and Robert Rusch. He is further survived by his siblings: Diane Fonder, Gary Smits, Dave (Mary) Smits, Sue (Jae) Houtman, Steve (Lynn) Smits, Barb (Tracy) Meyer, Mike (Patti) Smits, Kevin (Michelle) Smits, Rick (Elaine) Smits, Lisa (Tom) Wojcichowski. In-laws: Tom (Jane) Bogren, Dennis (Betsy Turner-Bogren) Bogren, Donna Bogren, Kay (Hugh Vandegriff) Bogren. Dan is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and special godson Brandon Dutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Don Smits, and nephew Chad Smits.
Friends and family may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 2:00PM - 5:00PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A service will begin at 5:00PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Dan's family thanks St Vincent's Emergency Room, ICU, IMCU, Rehab Floor, and General Hospital staff for the care and compassion shown to Dan during his month in their care. In particular nurses Mary and Debbie on the Rehab floor, Speech Therapist Ashley and Physical Therapists Jim, Lorna and Dawn.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020