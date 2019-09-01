|
Daniel "Dano" Sprangers
De Pere - Daniel "Dano" Sprangers, age 34, of De Pere, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1985, to Steve and Ann (Drake) Sprangers in Green Bay, WI. He graduated from West De Pere high school in 2003. During his high school years, Dan enjoyed playing both football and basketball. After high school, Dan enjoyed working in construction and became a member of the Carpenter's Union. He held various jobs involving insulating and framing buildings. Dan had a passion for motorcycles, whether it involved taking a ride or simply tinkering on one. He also enjoyed going to concerts with his friends, listening to music, snowmobiling, boating and waterskiing, fishing, and flying drones. Dan's greatest trait was his infectious smile, being able to make people laugh and putting a smile on their face. As many would say, Dan was known as the life of the party.
Dan is survived by his loving parent's, Steven and Ann (Drake) Sprangers; brother, Brian (Cayla Leahy) Sprangers; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Mike and Dorothy (Lubinski) Sprangers; maternal grandparents: Ray and Frieda (Drake) Hansen; two uncles: Ralph and Steve; an aunt Mary Jo, and cousins: Davey and Robert.
Visitation for Dan will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 5pm-7pm. A memorial service will follow at 7pm. If you would like to leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to request that no flowers or plants be sent.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019