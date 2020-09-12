1/1
Daniel Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Stone

Allouez - Daniel Richard Stone, age 61, passed away peacefully September 9, 2020, surrounded by family in Green Bay, WI. He leaves behind his beloved mother Peggy (Margaret A.) Stone (nee Pauley) (Richard Conrad), father Benjamin C. Stone (Kay Lemerande), brother David M. Stone (Marian), sister Julie M. Stone, sister Kathleen M. Cores (David), nephews Ethan M. B. Stone, Spencer S. Cores, and Benjamin C. Cores.

Daniel Stone, was born August 8, 1959 in Green Bay, WI. He attended Dickinson, Langlade, and St. Willebrord Elementary Schools, Edison Junior High, Preble High, UWGB, the New School for Social Research, and the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE).

Special thanks to the staff at Renaissance-De Pere, Aurora St. Luke's and Home Hospice, and his many friends and "family" around the world (especially NYC and GB).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Green Bay Botanical Garden (https://gbbg.org/) where a Celebration of Life will be held next summer (TBA).

A full obituary will be posted at www.cotterfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved