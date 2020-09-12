Daniel Stone
Allouez - Daniel Richard Stone, age 61, passed away peacefully September 9, 2020, surrounded by family in Green Bay, WI. He leaves behind his beloved mother Peggy (Margaret A.) Stone (nee Pauley) (Richard Conrad), father Benjamin C. Stone (Kay Lemerande), brother David M. Stone (Marian), sister Julie M. Stone, sister Kathleen M. Cores (David), nephews Ethan M. B. Stone, Spencer S. Cores, and Benjamin C. Cores.
Daniel Stone, was born August 8, 1959 in Green Bay, WI. He attended Dickinson, Langlade, and St. Willebrord Elementary Schools, Edison Junior High, Preble High, UWGB, the New School for Social Research, and the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE).
Special thanks to the staff at Renaissance-De Pere, Aurora St. Luke's and Home Hospice, and his many friends and "family" around the world (especially NYC and GB).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Green Bay Botanical Garden (https://gbbg.org/
) where a Celebration of Life will be held next summer (TBA).
A full obituary will be posted at www.cotterfuneralhome.com