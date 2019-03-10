Daniel T. Fairchild Jr.



Algoma - Daniel Thomas Fairchild Jr., 56, of Algoma and formerly of St. Joseph, MO, departed this life unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Dan was born on November 15, 1962 in Green Bay, son of Daniel Sr. and Maria (Cordova) Fairchild. He was a 1981 graduate of Algoma High School. He had a long career in Management with Cub Foods which eventually relocated him to St. Joseph, MO. Dan was the definition of a "family man", which included time spent with his family; camping in Crivitz and fishing in Canada. One of his greatest joys was being "Big Papa" to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed building things, loved wood working; music and dancing. His faith gave him confidence that he would enjoy those times again with his family. Rev 21:3-4



He is survived by his 5 children: Shad Fairchild, Peggy (Andrew) Kendzora, Victoria (Nick) Beemer, Daniel Fairchild III, and Jacob Fairchild. Dan leaves 4 grandchildren: Madison, Avani, Colten and Lilli, along with his parents, Dan Sr. and Toni Fairchild. He leaves his siblings: Kelly (Mike) Bohenski, Kim (Sam) Cuicio, and Eric (Kathy) Fairchild, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 1 PM - 2 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7805 Evergreen Drive, Algoma. A memorial talk will follow at 2 PM. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary