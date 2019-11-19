|
Daniel T. Olson
Green Bay - Daniel T. Olson, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1984, and was joyously welcomed into the world by his parents, Tom and Joan Olson, and his brother and best friend, Tim.
Dan graduated from Preble High School, Class of 2003. He enjoyed playing soccer, running, fishing, comic books, gardening, skiing and spending time with his friends and family. He was a voracious reader and a creative writer. However, it was his music that brought him the most joy. Dan loved the time he spent at the family cottage on White Potato Lake. He was very proud to have founded and to lead the Green Bay Chapter of SMART Recovery. And, of course, he was an avid Packers and Bucks fan. Dan's personality was larger than life and will be missed by all who knew him and enjoyed receiving one of his hugs and his "I love you."
Dan is survived by his parents, Tom and Joan; his brother, Tim (Kathy) Olson; his sisters, Stephanie Olson and Krissy Olson; his best buddy and nephew, Peyton Olson; his grandmother, Jeanne Lukes; aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ivan Lukes; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Doris Olson; and uncles, Mike Dymond and Jeff Olson.
Private services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
To honor Dan's life and his love of music, donations may be made in his name to Cup O Joy, 232 S. Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303. Cup O Joy is a non-profit organization hosting inspiring music from all over the country.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019