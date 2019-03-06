|
|
Daniel Titulaer
Ledgeview - Daniel J. Titulaer passed away March 3, 2019. He was born March 5, 1956.
He is survived by a large family.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, March 7, from 4-7pm.
Our family would like to thank the Aurora Cancer Care Team and Bornemann Nursing Home for their care to Dan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Habit for Humanity Greater Green Bay ReStore.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019