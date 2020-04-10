|
|
Daniel "Dan" Van Pay
Green Bay - Daniel "Dan" Van Pay, 60, Green Bay, passed away April 9,2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on May 10, 1959, he is the son of the late Bernard and Audrey Van Pay. Dan was a graduate of East High School class of '77. He married Dawn Semb on March 14, 1992, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Dan worked for Custom Fence for many years and then started his own company, Fence Link. He loved to play baseball, cards, to hunt, and spending time at the camp ground. Dan most enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; four children, Ramanda, Eric and special friend Kacie, Brad, and Jesse; two grandchildren, Amina, and King; his furry friend, Duke; siblings, Tom (Joanne) Van Pay, Wendy (Bill) Vanness, Kelly (Holly) Van Pay; Godfather, Richard Dorner; sister-in-law, Laurie and special friend Jaimie, brother-in-law, Butch and special friend Kelly; mother-in-law, Joan (Ed) Ruether and his nieces and nephews.
Dan held a special place in his heart for the Renard family, who he loved spending time with.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles; Godmother, Alice.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Bellin Health Cancer Team and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020