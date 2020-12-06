1/1
Darlene Behnke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Behnke

Lena - Darlene Kaye Behnke age 69 of Lena passed away on December 4, 2020 after a 12 ½ years of multiple myeloma cancer she was finally called to her heavenly father. She was born August 29, 1951 to the late Clarence and Bernita Polzin. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1969. On December 8, 1973 she married the love of her life Dennis Behnke. She worked at Kimberly Clark in Neenah for over 23 years until retirement. Darlene was a Sunday school teacher for over 10 years. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and going to the Bond Center with her friends. Darlene loved spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as with her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Dennis Behnke. Three children Travis (Sarah) Behnke, Dana (Jon) Carroll and Troy (Bobbie) Behnke. Eight grandchildren Colt, Korbin, Maiyah Carroll, Etta, Addy, Cooper, Charleigh and Cora Behnke. Two Brothers Gary (Ann) Polzin and Larry (Debbie) Polzin and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister in law Jackie Polzin. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from HSHS Oncology in Oconto Falls for their loving care and compassion throughout the years. The family will greet relatives and friends at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Wednesday December 9th from 9-11AM the service will be at 11AM with Pastor Landwehr officiating. Darlene will be laid to rest at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Spruce.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved