Darlene BehnkeLena - Darlene Kaye Behnke age 69 of Lena passed away on December 4, 2020 after a 12 ½ years of multiple myeloma cancer she was finally called to her heavenly father. She was born August 29, 1951 to the late Clarence and Bernita Polzin. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1969. On December 8, 1973 she married the love of her life Dennis Behnke. She worked at Kimberly Clark in Neenah for over 23 years until retirement. Darlene was a Sunday school teacher for over 10 years. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and going to the Bond Center with her friends. Darlene loved spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as with her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Dennis Behnke. Three children Travis (Sarah) Behnke, Dana (Jon) Carroll and Troy (Bobbie) Behnke. Eight grandchildren Colt, Korbin, Maiyah Carroll, Etta, Addy, Cooper, Charleigh and Cora Behnke. Two Brothers Gary (Ann) Polzin and Larry (Debbie) Polzin and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister in law Jackie Polzin. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from HSHS Oncology in Oconto Falls for their loving care and compassion throughout the years. The family will greet relatives and friends at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Wednesday December 9th from 9-11AM the service will be at 11AM with Pastor Landwehr officiating. Darlene will be laid to rest at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Spruce.