Darlene FunkPittsfield - Darlene Funk, 79, Town of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 17, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.The daughter of the late Christian and Alma (Giese) Dobberpuhl was born March 9, 1941, in Hartford. On February 4, 1967, she married Gerald Funk at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Green Bay. The couple made their home and raised their family in the Town of Pittsfield.Darlene worked as a parole agent at the Green Bay Reformatory, as a counselor at the Brown County Youth Home, and as a counselor for the Pulaski Community School District, until retiring in 2003. She had been an active and faith filled member of Peace Lutheran Church in Kunesh, where she sang in the choir and participated in various volunteer ministries. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, walking, skiing, boating, and traveling. Darlene was a kind and generous person who was always attentive to the needs of others.She leaves behind her husband, Jerry; two daughters, Kristen Funk, Twin Cities, MN and Stacie (Brian) Gates, Osceola; five grandchildren: Joshua, Elise, Anna, Talia, and Karis Gates; two brothers: Del (Jane) Dobberpuhl, Prescott, AZ and Dave (Nancy) Dobberpuhl, Fairbanks, AK; one sister: Debbie (Frank) Koch, Mayville; Jerry's siblings: Beverly Funk, Green Bay, Diane (Gary) Dudzik, Krakow, Daniel Funk, Milwaukee; as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Friends are invited to gather with the family on Friday, July 24th at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski, WI from 4:00-6:00 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 25th at Peace Lutheran Church, 1954 County Rd U, Green Bay (Kunesh), from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating. Burial will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery in Krakow.The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital 7th floor nursing staff and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care Darlene received.