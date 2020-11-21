1/1
Darlene J. VanEgeren
Darlene J. Van Egeren

Oconto Falls - Darlene J. Van Egeren, 85, Oconto Falls died peacefully Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at Meadowbrook surrounded by her family. The youngest of 10 children was born November 14, 1935 to Arthur and Celia (Piper) Nohr. While growing up in Green Bay and working at Woolworth's store, she met her future husband.

On October 11, 1958 she married Joseph L. Van Egeren and the couple have five children together. Because of her husband military career in the US Army, the family moved all over the continental United States, even living in Germany for a time. Upon discharge, the couple settled in Green Bay where Darlene worked as a cook for the Brown County Mental Health Center until retirement. She enjoyed bingo, shopping, cooking for family and friends, visiting with friends and strangers alike and doing things with her grandchildren.

Survivors are her five children, Joseph L. (Connie LaGassie) Van Egeren Jr., Peshtigo; Lorrie A. (David) Rumpf, Oconto Falls; Tammy M. Hagen, Gillett; William A. Van Egeren, Oconto Falls; Patricia J. (Michael) Randals, Gillett; four grandchildren, Steven V. Swanson III and Alexander Joseph Swanson, Jeffrey S. Hagen and Andrew M. Hagen; very special friend, Debbie Delveaux; many nieces and nephews, beloved grand-dog, Gretchen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Sr. in 2000, son-in-law Jeffrey Hagen on February 22, 2020, three brothers, Lonnie, Arthur Jr. and twin Donald Nohr and five sisters, Beatrice and Elaine Nohr, Neadice Koslowski, Eunice Strenn and Loretta Patton.

Visitation will be held after 9am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 1pm Wednesday at the funeral home with Deacon Peter Gard officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Oconto Falls.

The Van Egeren family would like to thank the staffs of St. Clare Memorial Hospital and Medowbrook Health Center, especially April Bakos who went above and beyond.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
