1/1
Darlene M. Counihan
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene M. Counihan

De Pere - Darlene M. Counihan, 91, De Pere, passed away early Wednesday morning July 15, 2020. Darlene was born April 20, 1929. She married the late John "Jack" Counihan.

A private family service was held on Saturday July 18th at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Ryan Funeral Home. De Pere assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.

Memorials in Darlene's name would be appreciated to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved