Darlene M. Counihan
De Pere - Darlene M. Counihan, 91, De Pere, passed away early Wednesday morning July 15, 2020. Darlene was born April 20, 1929. She married the late John "Jack" Counihan.
A private family service was held on Saturday July 18th at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Green Bay.
to send online condolences.
Memorials in Darlene's name would be appreciated to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.