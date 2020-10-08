1/1
Darlene Skarban
1939 - 2020
Darlene Skarban

Suring - Darlene E. Skarban, age 81 of Suring, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Darlene was born on September 17, 1939 to the late Adolf and Elda (Wesner) Fischer at the family home. She graduated from Suring High School with the Class of 1957 and went on to earn her teaching certificate from Marinette County Normal. Darlene then began working as a teacher while continuing her education, earning a Bachelor's degree from the University of Oshkosh in 1963. She met her future husband, Norbert, while he was home on military leave and she was teaching at Low Valley School. They married on August 17, 1963 and moved to Mukwonago. Darlene taught for the Kettle Moraine School District for 16 years. The couple then moved their family back to Suring in June 1979. Darlene became a stay at home mom working on the farm while substitute teaching. She substitute taught throughout the M&O Conference, including long term substitute teaching, and taught early childhood at Coleman. Darlene also worked for Romy's Holiday Inn for at least 20 years. She loved spending time with her grandkids, landscaping, working outdoors, riding her lawnmower, cooking, and baking.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Norbert; 2 brothers, Herbert Fischer and Arlen Fischer; 3 sisters-in-law, Georgiann Effenberger, Irene Skarban, and Patricia Skarban; a brother-in-law, Otto (Cathy) Skarban; 4 children, Scott (Melissa) Skarban, Julie Giese, Steve "Opie" Skarban, and Todd (Heather) Skarban; 9 grandchildren, Riley, Brooke, Chelsie, Mitchell, Blake, Miranda, Connor, Emerich, and Ellayna; 3 great-granddaughters; beloved dog, Snickers. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenny Fischer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church from 12 pm until the funeral service at 3 pm with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
