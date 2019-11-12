|
Darold R. Schaetz
Freedom - Darold R. Schaetz, age 71, of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly at his home after a brief illness on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1947, son of the late Robert and Ellen (Hock) Schaetz.
Darold proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He ran the farm in Freedom with his other family members for his entire life. He loved planting and harvesting crops and driving his tractor. Darold was also an electrician for Valmet and Giddings and Lewis for over 40 years. He was known for his willingness to always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was extremely close with his family and was always there for them.
Darold is survived by his siblings: Dianne (special friend, Leo) Geurts, Dennis Schaetz, Steve (Tammy) Schaetz, Joy (Dan) Rickert, Joseph Schaetz, Kari (Dale) Liebergen and Kathy (special friend, Dave) Igoe; two aunts; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ellen Schaetz and a brother-in-law, Richard Geurts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will be performed following the service by the Freedom Post #7692. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019