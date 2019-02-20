Darrel G. Pagel



Little Suamico - Darrel G. Pagel, age 72, of Little Suamico, passed away unexpectedly from an aortic aneurysm, Friday, February 15, 2019. The oldest son of Arlington and Adella (Berth) Pagel, he was born May 18, 1946. On April 14, 1973 he married Sandy Hansen.



Darrel was a life-long farmer and loved every aspect of it. He was Oconto County Board Supervisor, Little Suamico Sanitary District Commissioner and on various church boards at Calvary Lutheran Church in Abrams. His faith was very important to him and instilled this into his children. He enjoyed road tripping all over the United States with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren go-carting, four-wheeling and attending their sporting events. He loved watching NFL football games and taking care of his dog, Gizmo.



He will be deeply missed by his wife of 45 years, Sandy; his 4 daughters: Lori (Brad) Luepke, Bonduel; Lisa (Robert) Shallow, Coleman; Lana (Luke) Vandervest, Luxemburg and Lois (Justin) Ullmer, Howard. Further survived by 12 grandchildren: Sydney and Reed Luepke; Samantha, Taryn, Grant, Garret and Kyla Shallow; Wiley, Lola and Bronson Vandervest; Dane and Miles Ullmer. Also survived by a brother, Ken (Sue) Pagel; sister-in-law, Karen (Allen) Peterson; brother-in-law, Allen (Mary) Hansen; his mother-in-law, Edna Hansen, many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlington and Adella and his father-in-law, Nelsen Hansen.



Visitation will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (5716 Main St., Abrams, WI), Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM. Funeral service will follow, Pastor Matthew Stuebs officiating. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St.Vincent Hospital Child Life Department in memory of Darrel.



The family would like to thank St Luke's Hospital, 7th floor ICU, for the great care they gave Darrel and our family. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019