It is with sorrow and sadness that the family of Darrell Kozicke announces his passing after a battle with cancer, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 44 years. Darrell will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 years, Brandy, and his daughter, Keera. Darrell will also be fondly remembered by his surviving siblings David, Sue, and Sarah.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Darrell will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at John Muir park in at 1761 Biemeret St. Green Bay WI, 54304 with Rev. Linda F. Westphal-Buth officiating. A social will follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019