Darrell Pansier
De Pere - Darrell Pansier, age 73 of Ledgeview, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 21, 1945 to the late Walter and Pearl (Gossen) Pansier. On August 30, 1974 he married Ellen Bressers at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ledgeview. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2018. Darrell was employed with Valley Cabinet for several years as a cabinet maker. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hosting his famous Booyah Parties. His grandchildren were his greatest joy.
Survivors include children; Craig Pansier, Vicky (Andrew) Tenor and Todd Pansier, grandchildren; Michael Tenor and Nicholas Tenor, and sisters; Lois Peters and Bonnie Calaway as well as other family and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Ellen and brothers in law, Jim Peters and Pat Calaway.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 8:45am until 9:45am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to St. Vincent IMCU and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to Darrell.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019