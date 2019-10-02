Services
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
920-837-7414
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church
Darryl L. Graff


1956 - 2019
Darryl L. Graff Obituary
Darryl L. Graff

Luxemburg - Darryl L. Graff, 62, of Luxemburg, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Darryl was born on November 29, 1956 to the late George and Lorraine (Luedtke) Graff. He married Monica Jadin on April 19, 1975 at Holy Rosary Church in Kewaunee. Darryl worked as a territory manager in hardware sales. During his travels, many of his customers became good friends. Darryl was a long time member of Muskrat City Sportsman's Club, an avid Packer fan, and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and downhill skiing.

Darryl is survived by his wife Monica; his son Jesse (Crystal) Graff; grandchild Casey Haen; sister Bonnie Wildgrube; brother Dean (Cindy) Graff; in-laws, Mary Durocher, Bernie (Sally) Jadin, Kathy (Dennis "Bucky") Zuege, Bill (Mary) Jadin, Jerry (Pat) Jadin, Jackie Doperalski, Julie (Joe) Beilke, Debbie (Don) Bauer, Linda (Kurt) Gretz, Jack (Rhonda) Jadin, Ann (Mike) Reindl, Jim Jadin; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George (Lorraine) Graff; an infant brother, Joseph Graff; mother- and father-in-law Joan (John) Jadin; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Leo Durocher, Jean Doperalski, and Dave Doperalski.

Family and friends may call at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Casco, Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday morning from 9:30-11:00 am at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Kewaunee. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am with Pastor John Moll officiating. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
