|
|
Darryl "Bud" LaPlante
Green Bay - Darryl "Bud" LaPlante, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1934 in Door County to the late Clarence and Rose (Rosik) LaPlante.
Bud was a member of the St. Pat's Men's Club and a long-time member, serving on the board of the Odd Fellows. He was a machinist at Bay West Paper for over 35 years. Bud had a knack for small engine repair and was known in the neighborhood for fixing things. He enjoyed boating, listening to polka, old country, and big band music, and visiting with friends and family. Bud loved going out to eat, watching his birds, riding his bike, planting and tending his vegetable garden, and watching This Old House. He was a great storyteller and will be missed for the memories he made and shared with others.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Roger "David" (Barbara) LaPlante, Amy (Manuel) Ortiz; sister, Louise (Ron) Swiechichowski; grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristin) LaPlante, and Katie (Grant Harris) LaPlante; brother-in-law, Robert Reinkober; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann LaPlante; two brothers, Clarence Jr. (Mariel) LaPlante and Roger LaPlante; three sisters, Mary Lou Popelka, Mona Morrow, and Donna Reinkober.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., on Sunday, March 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. A parish wake service will be held at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 10 to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Bud's family would like to extend a special thank you to grandson, Benjamin and daughter-in-law, Barb for all the extra care and attention they gave to Bud.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020