Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FORT HOWARD MEMORIAL PARK
1350 N. Military Ave.
Green Bay, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
FORT HOWARD MEMORIAL PARK
1350 N. Military Ave.
Green Bay, WI
1948 - 2019
Darvey Guidry Obituary
Darvey Guidry

DePere - Darvey Guidry passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born Sunday, June 6, 1948 in Abbeville, LA to Beatrice and the late Eraste Guidry. Darvey proudly served our country in the US Air Force for 20 years. On April 20, 1990, he married his best friend, Patricia Guelzow. Darvey and Patricia loved traveling and had a goal of attending a football game at every stadium in the US. He was a devoted Saints fan his whole life. They would often vacation in Mexico with extended family. Darvey loved his family and they will all remember his "Darveyisms" with a smile on their face.

Cherished husband of Patricia. Devoted dad to Christian (Sarah) and Dustin (Laura). Devoted grandpa to Timothy, Nathan, Daniel, Meghan, Hannah, Luke, Mary, and Ruth. Loving son of Beatrice. Dear brother of Wendell, Chad, and (his favorite sister) Dru (David) Gooch. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father and aunt Gertrude.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, July 29 at FORT HOWARD MEMORIAL PARK, 1350 N. Military Ave., Green Bay, from 10-11 AM. Memorial Service at 11 AM with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials in Darvey's name may be directed to Wisconsin Veterans Home-King, N2665 CTY Road QQ, King, WI, 54946 Attn: Donations Specialist.

Darvey's family would like to thank the staff and members at the Wisconsin Veterans Home-King for all their wonderful care and support over the last 4 years.

"We Love You Most"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 24 to July 26, 2019
