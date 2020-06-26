Darvin Zuleger
Seymour - Darvin Carl Zuleger, 91, Seymour, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Dad was born on March 3, 1929, to the late Emil and Lydia (Malueg) Zuleger, one block from the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 54 in Black Creek at Aunt Clara's and Uncle Fred's home. Shortly after that dad's family moved to the family farm near Nichols, where he lived until the year 2000. As a young child, dad trained two goats to pull a Hustler wagon around the yard giving rides to his two sisters and brother. Dad's mother passed when he was 12 years old and his father's asthma became severe. At the age of 14, dad stopped going to Shiocton High School and took over the physical labor of operating the family farm. After his father passed, dad cared for his younger sister, Eunice, and younger brother, Marshall, becoming their legal guardian at age 21.
Darvin met Karen Paulson in his late 30s and the couple was united in marriage on May 25, 1968. We enjoyed a fun-filled, work-filled life on the farm wasting nothing, and fixing and repairing almost everything. We have learned almost everything we know and understand from our life growing up on the farm. Dad, you will be forever in our hearts and mind as we go about our daily lives. We love and miss you, dad. Cindy, Vaughn, and Linda.
He was a faithful and lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Black Creek. Most importantly, Darvin was a loving and caring husband, and a supportive, hands-on father and grandfather.
He is survived by wife, Karen Zuleger; children: Cindy (David) Talbot Debbink, Vaughn (Corinne) Zuleger, and Linda (Kevin) Peeters; grandchildren: Julia, Logan, and Luke Talbot; Alysce, Kara, and Carl Zuleger; and Taylor, Austin, and Aaron Peeters; two sisters: Marian Petznick, and Eunice Eggenberger; and one sister-in-law, Evelyn Paulson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Forest and Marshall Zuleger; and two brothers-in-law: Newell Petznick and Roy Paulson.
Visitation will take place at St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 S. Clark Street, Black Creek, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing rules will be in effect at the visitation and funeral. The church requests that you wear a mask, as you are able, and sit according to the pew markings. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and keep the family in your prayers.
The family extends a special thanks to St. Vincent Home Health Care, the first responders and paramedics who cared for dad, as well as the staff of Good Shepherd Nursing Home, who provided dad with compassionate care in his final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.